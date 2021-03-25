Father, young son go missing after fishing on the Neuse River in Goldsboro; search underway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A search for a father and son was suspended overnight. Wednesday night crews were searching in and around the Neuse River in Goldsboro for the pair after a 911 caller reported seeing a child slip into the water.

Around 8 p.m., a call came in from someone who said they saw a father and son fishing off of a dock at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area off of U.S. 117. The caller said they saw the child slip in, spokesperson Joel Gillie said.

The father jumped in after him. A boat on the river stopped to help, too. Crews from various organizations are working to find the two, Gillie said shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews from the Goldsboro Fire Department, another volunteer fire department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Wayne County EMS are all on scene. Five boats are in the water and sonar is being used, along with a helicopter Gillie said.

The river banks and surrounding land area have been searched.

Gillie said earlier crews will remain on scene searching throughout the night as long as it is safe to do so. A release from Gillie at 2:30 a.m. said the search had been suspended for the night. The search will resume later this morning.