FBI sends warning of stimulus check scams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Stimulus checks are starting to roll out this week and will be dispersed over the next couple of months. Meanwhile, the FBI says to be on the lookout for scammers who want to steal that money.

The FBI Charlotte Division tells 9 On Your Side that scammers and predators were already at work way before these checks started to roll out.

Right now the agency is tracking scammers who are trying to rip people off by using emails, texts, and phone calls.

They’re using fake promises and say that they’ll get people their stimulus money early. Then, they’ll ask for things like banking numbers and other personal information.

The FBI says scams are expected to increase now that the stimulus money is being sent out.

These scams include:

Government Impersonators

Fraudulent Cures

Work from home claims

Investment Fraud

“But there’s a lot of fear about it as well and a lot of desperation. Many people have lost their jobs. So not only are you faced with a potential health issue but with a financial issue as well and these frauds are just preying on that every chance they can get,” said Shelley Lynch, Public Affairs Specialist, FBI Charlotte Division

The Charlotte division is currently investigating reports about fake work from home job opportunities here in North Carolina.

Bottom line the government will not call, email, or text you. They’ll use previous valid tax information to send you your check.

“We want to make sure that they know this information as well. So have got to spread the word about what types of frauds are out there and how we can protect ourselves and especially take care of our senior adults so that it doesn’t happen to them,” said Lynch

For the best and most accurate information on stimulus checks, go to the IRS website.

If you know of any scams, you should contact the Internet Crime Complaint Center.