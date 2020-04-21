FBI warns people not to share personal information on social media

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) FBI agents in North Carolina are warning people to be aware of what they share online. Online games can reveal answers to password security questions.

One trend on social media is the high school support photo. That encourages people to share their high school pictures to support the class of 2020. People are including the name of their schools and mascots and graduation years. Those bits of information are all common answers to password security questions.

“What we wanted to do with this public service awareness campaign is just to remind people to be mindful about the information they are sharing online because once you put it out there you can’t get it back and you don’t know what someone with bad intention is going to do with it,” said Shelley Lynch, FBI Charlotte division.

FBI agents also urge you to set up two factor and multifactor authentication on your accounts.