Federal court orders Farmville Discount Drug, Inc., pharmacist to pay $600,000 in civil penalties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that in federal court, a consent judgment and permanent injunction was entered requiring a North Carolina pharmacy, Farmville Discount Drug Inc., as well as its owner and pharmacist-in-charge, Robert L. Crocker, to pay $600,000 in civil penalties and to never again dispense opioids or other controlled substances.

Under the Court’s order, Crocker will also surrender his license to practice pharmacy and never seek its renewal, and Farmville Discount Drug Inc. will permanently surrender its registration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The consent order resolves a complaint filed by the United States alleging that Farmville Discount Drug and Crocker repeatedly filled prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

The United States alleged that, for years, defendants ignored well-known “red flags” of drug diversion and drug-seeking behavior when filling prescriptions for controlled substances.

These prescriptions often involved well-known, highly addictive, and highly abused painkillers such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, and methadone, along with other “potentiator” drugs—drugs that heighten the euphoric effects of opioids, like diazepam (i.e., Valium), alprazolam (i.e., Xanax), and zolpidem (i.e., Ambien). Those potentiators also increase the risk of abuse and overdose.

As detailed in the complaint, many prescriptions raised multiple red flags, but Crocker and Farmville Discount Drug failed to take the required steps to resolve those red flags and ensure the prescriptions’ legitimacy before filling them.

The red flags ignored by Crocker and Farmville Discount Drug were:

Crocker and his pharmacy filled prescriptions for dangerous, highly abused prescription-drug cocktails for long-distance patients who saw a doctor an hour away and lived an hour away

The pharmacy filled hundreds of opioid prescriptions for multiple members of the same family

The pharmacy filled prescriptions for a prescriber that Crocker knew had been cut off from other pharmacies

The pharmacy filled controlled-substance prescriptions for patients who hopped from doctor to doctor or pharmacy to pharmacy

When other employees expressed concern to Crocker about Farmville Discount Drug’s practices, he dismissed them, saying that if a doctor wrote the prescription, the pharmacy would fill it.

The claims resolved by the consent order remain allegations only, and there has been no judicial determination or admission of liability.

“Opioid addiction and abuse have devastated communities across our nation, and eastern North Carolina is no exception,” said United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon. “As the last line of defense between these dangerously addictive substances and our communities, pharmacists and pharmacies play a critical role in stemming the tide of the opioid epidemic. The turn-a-blind-eye approach to pharmacy practice on display at Farmville Discount Drug did just the opposite; it made matters worse. Today’s order demonstrates our office’s unwavering commitment to hold all those who had a role to play in this crisis—from distributors, to prescribers, to the pharmacies who ultimately put the pills in patients’ hands—responsible for their actions.”

The investigation and prosecution of the case were a joint effort by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, and the Consumer Protection Branch of the U.S. Department of Justice.