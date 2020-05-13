Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding available, applications being accepted

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The application period is open for governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations to apply for a share of Wayne County’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds.

Local human service agencies and charities may apply through May 21 for a portion of the Phase 37 $45,933 and/or Phase CARES $65,487 in federal funds that Wayne County has been awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for EFSP.

Qualified local, governmental, or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must:

1) be non-profit

2) provide their agency’s D-U-N-S* number

3) have an audit if requesting funding in excess of $50,000

4) practice nondiscrimination

5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food, shelter, utility assistance, or rent assistance programs

6) have a voluntary board if a private voluntary organization

7) provide a valid email address for agency contact

8) be able to certify that their agency is not debarred or suspended from receiving Federal funds

Applications are available to qualify agencies only.

In order to prevent a duplication of services funded, allocations will be awarded as supplements to current services and not as startup funding.

Applications will be available at the United Way of Wayne County offices at 2803 Cashwell Drive Suite B in Goldsboro starting May 14.

Applications must be returned, fully completed, to United Way no later May 21 at 5 p.m.

In order to be considered, applicants are required to attend the meeting of the Local Emergency Food and Shelter Board on May 27 starting at 8:00 a.m. at United Way.

Applicants will be notified of their appointment time.

Agencies may apply for Phase 37 funds, Phase CARES funds, or both.

Agencies must submit a unique application for each Phase.

While the United Way of Wayne County administers the local EFSP funds, decisions regarding disbursement are made by a Local Board comprised of representatives of organizations that are concerned about or have a responsibility for the hungry and homeless in their communities.



In Phase 36 this program assisted local charities in providing emergency assistance in the form of meals, shelter, utility, and rent assistance to Wayne County residents.

For more information about the Emergency Food and Shelter Program application process, contact Rachel Rhodes, United Way of Wayne County Community Investment and Engagement Director, at 919-735-3591.