Federal grant helping Onslow County Schools battle opioid crisis

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A federal grant is providing Onslow County Schools with resources to battle the opioid crisis.

Last year, the City of Jacksonville was selected to receive the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site-Based Program Grant.

The money will provide the school system with a counselor specializing in addiction issues. The counselor will help students affected by opioid use.

“The grant’s written that we’re going to be getting a counselor but we see it as what we’re getting is services​ and help for students who desperately need it who have been traumatized by those events,” said Brendan Gartner, executive director of human resources and students services at Onslow County Schools.

Administrators say before receiving this grant, it’s been a group effort to help affected students with people like social workers, principals, counselors, and other student service personnel assisting students.

“This is going to provide us with someone who specializes in addiction issues,” said Gartner.

School leaders are awaiting permission from the City of Jacksonville before posting the position online.