Federal grant helps Albert J. Ellis Airport stay afloat during pandemic

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The federal government is helping airports financially impacted by the coronavirus.

A federal grant will help keep the lights on at Albert J. Ellis airport in Onslow County. It is one of many airports across the country receiving money under the CARES Act signed by President Trump last month. It’s the same measure sending stimulus payments to most Americans.

The airport director Christopher White says the federal funding will pay peoples’ salaries, utility bills, and cover operating costs at Albert J. Ellis.

The director says his airport is averaging about four flights a day with as few as one passenger or as many as 300. ​Before the coronavirus, OAJ handled 10 to 12 departures daily, and about 1,000 passengers.

Albert J. Ellis is receiving $3.2 million to help it stay afloat during the pandemic. ​

“We had a small amount of money saved up for the what-ifs, it wouldn’t have covered us because​ we’re losing hundreds, thousands of dollars a month right now,” said White.

White says his employees have not been furloughed. But outside workers like those for rental companies, have been laid off because of the lack of passengers.

The airport is following CDC guidelines to keep everyone safe. More workers have been added to payroll to step-up the cleaning regime.

Staff is using the drop in the traffic to let them catch up on maintenance in and around the facility. A majority of the airport’s parking lot has been closed off as they resurface the floor.

​