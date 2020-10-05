FedEx driver killed in single-vehicle crash in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A FedEx driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in New Bern.

On Sunday, October 4 at approximately 5:57 p.m., the New Bern Police Department

responded to the area of Neuse Boulevard and Bosch Boulevard in reference to a single vehicle

collision.

The investigation revealed that a FedEx vehicle driven by 63-year-old Spencer Powell, who resides in Wilson was traveling west on Neuse Boulevard near Bosch Boulevard.

The vehicle crossed the center lane, leaving the roadway to the left where it collided with several trees.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision should contact Officer T. Johnson at (252) 672-4297.