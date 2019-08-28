The Jones County Partnership for Children will host an "End of Summer Bash," offering free school supplies, food, games, and entertainment for all ages, on Wednesday afternoon in Trenton.

The "End of Summer Bash" will be held on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Lenoir Community College Jones County Center, located at 509 N.C. Hwy 58 North in Trenton.

Event organizers said the bash is open to the public, and every school-age child that attends will receive free school supplies and have the opportunity to meet Miss North Carolina - Alexandra Badgett, Flimsy the Clown, and Lance (LCC"s mascot).

This event will also have snow cones and cotton candy, music, games, a giant slide, a bounce house, a dunking booth, pet farm animals, and explore ambulances, fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles, and farm equipment, among other activities.

For more details on the "End of Summer Bash," visit their event page on Facebook.