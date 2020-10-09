Feel Good Friday: October 8

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Happy Friday everyone! Here at 9OYS, we want to make sure you are seeing the positive light amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This Feel Good Friday features Nathan Apodaca’s TikTok video that lead Fleetwood Mac’s hit song ‘Dreams’ to climb back up music charts.

The song first came out in 1977 and is now on Spotify’s top 100 songs, listed at #23 Friday. The hit can also be found in the background of many recent posts on social media. Here’s why…

Nathan Apodaca decided to make the most of his day after his car died on the way to work. Instead of missing a perfectly good day, he grabbed his skateboard and rode the rest of the way. During his commute he captured himself riding along listening to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ while enjoying his Ocean Spray cranberry juice.

Apodaca posted the video of his TikTok page before heading into work, not expecting much reaction at all.

To his surprise the video was a hit! It gained millions of views and national recognition.

The TikTok has since gone viral, with people recreating the fun all around the world. Even the band’s legendary co-founder Mic Fleetwood, joined in on the fun!

The good news doesn’t stop there. Ocean Spray cranberry juice is seeing a boom in business and wanted to pay it forward to Apodaca. On Tuesday, the company gifted him a red truck filled with Ocean Spray juice in the bed. Now, Apodaca, also known as @doggface208 on Instagram, will no longer have to skate into work.

Check out our video for the details.

Do you have positive stories you would like to share? Send an email to kodonnell@wnct.com with the subject ‘Feel Good Friday’.

See the good in each day!