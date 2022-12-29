RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a man on death row has died of natural causes.

Brad Deen with the NCDPS said Eric Glenn Lane died Thursday in Central Prison Medical Center. Lane, 51, was convicted and sentenced to death in Wayne County for the 2002 kidnap, rape and murder of Precious Ebony Whitfield.

A report by WNCT’s Brandon Tester indicates before Lane’s death that there were 137 people on North Carolina’s death row roster — 135 men and two women, according to state data. The state hasn’t carried out an execution since 2006.