FEMA approves funds for mold remediation at Dare County school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCT) The State of North Carolina and FEMA continue to support Hurricanes Dorian recovery projects including a recent funding approval for a Dare County school.

FEMA has approved more than $12.2 million in Hurricane Dorian-related expenses in North Carolina through the Public Assistance program.

The funds include a recent FEMA approval of more than $416,000 to reimburse mold remediation at Cape Hatteras Secondary School in Dare County.

The state and FEMA continue working with affected communities to ensure they receive all eligible disaster assistance.

Public Assistance benefits all community members. It provides grants to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent repair work.

FEMA contributed more than $312,000 on the Dare County Schools project while the state contributed more than $104,000.