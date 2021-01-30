FEMA gives NC $103 million to cover COVID-19 vaccine costs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Federal Emergency Management Administration is giving the state $103 million to cover costs related to the COVID-19 vaccine mission.
The award provides federal funding to reimburse 100% of the costs related to the state’s vaccination program for a 90-day period.
Those costs include:
- Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines;
- Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients;
- Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines;
- Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures;
- Emergency medical care;
- Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste;
- Communications to disseminate public information.
“This funding will help the state distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to more North Carolinians,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV. “We have been working closely with our state partners since the onset of the pandemic, and these dollars will assist with their ongoing efforts.”
These grants are made possible through FEMA’s Public Assistance program. The program reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from a disaster.