FEMA gives NC $103 million to cover COVID-19 vaccine costs

FILE – In this March 24, 2020, file photo, a portable cot, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency logo FEMA printed on the backrest, and other cots line the basketball court at a makeshift medical facility in a gymnasium at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. More than a quarter of workers at the FEMAsay they have harassed or discriminated against based on their gender or race, according to a survey released Dec. 2, 2020, as part of the fallout from allegations of sexual harassment by a senior official at the agency. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Federal Emergency Management Administration is giving the state $103 million to cover costs related to the COVID-19 vaccine mission.

The award provides federal funding to reimburse 100% of the costs related to the state’s vaccination program for a 90-day period.

Those costs include:

Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines;

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients;

Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines;

Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures;

Emergency medical care;

Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste;

Communications to disseminate public information.

“This funding will help the state distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to more North Carolinians,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV. “We have been working closely with our state partners since the onset of the pandemic, and these dollars will assist with their ongoing efforts.”

These grants are made possible through FEMA’s Public Assistance program. The program reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from a disaster.