FEMA sends Texas ambulances to Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County EMS has some much-needed help coming their way.

The county just received two FEMA strike team fully staffed ambulances. The teams will help the surge of COVID-19 calls and their staffing shortages. The two teams are from an EMS system in Texas. They’ll be responding to calls for the next 14 days in the county.

Onslow County’s head of EMS Division Jason Jones said “there’s a tremendous burden on the 911 system right now. There’s just the increased call volume, I mean all the areas continue to grow throughout COVID. So there’s an increased population, we have increased the call volume.”

Jones added as of Friday morning there are seven paramedics with COVID-19 who are out right now quarantining.