Ferry Division runs between Swan Quarter-Ocracoke this weekend

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) In order to ease travel to and from Ocracoke Island this upcoming weekend, N.C. Ferry System will be adding a night run to and from Swan Quarter this Saturday and Sunday only.

The schedule for those two days will be as follows:

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 10:30 a.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Travelers may make reservations for the added runs online or by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY.

The route will resume its regular one-boat-schedule on August 10.

The one-boat schedule will remain in place until a dredging operation can be completed in Bigfoot Slough.