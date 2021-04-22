Ferry Division to Participate in Carteret Community College Job Fair April 28

MOREHEAD CITY – N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will participate in a job fair at Carteret Community College on Wednesday, April 28. The job fair will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Big Rock Career Center at 3813 Arendell Street in Morehead City.

A variety of summer positions are available throughout the ferry system, including captains, crew members, and parking lot coordinators. While the current positions are temporary, they often lead to permanent jobs within the system.

“We’re especially looking for people who want to make careers with the Ferry Division,” said Deputy Director Jed Dixon. “Many employees work their way up from parking lot coordinators to engineers, oilers, and even captains.”

Job fair attendees will be able to fill out applications and meet with the hiring team during the event. Qualified applicants may even receive job offers on the spot.