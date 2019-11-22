Ferry Division to update emergency schedules for Pamlico Sound routes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Ferry System plans on Tuesday to adjust the schedules for its Cedar Island-Ocracoke and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke routes while Ocracoke Island recovers from last weekend’s storm.

Ocracoke remains open only to residents, non-resident property owners and personnel approved for re-entry by Hyde County.

All the ferries to Ocracoke are running to Silver Lake, which is in the village of Ocracoke.

Ferry operations to Ocracoke South Dock, which is on the north end of Ocracoke Island, have been suspended while crews repair damage to N.C. 12 from Hurricane Dorian and last weekend’s storm.

The ferry schedule for runs between Ocracoke and Cedar Island, and Ocracoke and Swan Quarter starting Tuesday will be as follows:

Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 7 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 6:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 4 p.m.

Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: 10 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m.

There will be additional runs for fuel and vendor deliveries Tuesdays through Fridays, departing Swan Quarter to Ocracoke at 7:30 a.m. and departing Ocracoke to Swan Quarter at 2 p.m.

Reservations on these routes are highly recommended and can be obtained by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY.

All reservation holders must arrive at the terminal one hour before departure time.

In addition, same-day reservations for ferries departing Ocracoke are not available, and next-day reservations must be made before 4 p.m.

Passengers without reservations will be placed in a standby line and be allowed on ferries if space is available.