Ferry increases service on Hatteras-Ocracoke route to accommodate visitors to OBX

Local

by: WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – North Carolina Ferry System

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The N.C. Ferry Division is planning to increase its service between Hatteras and Ocracoke starting Wednesday to accommodate more people as the Outer Banks reopen to visitors.

The ferry will be making 15 trips daily instead of its current seven trips, the ferry division wrote in a news release Tuesday.

“The schedule changes come in advance of Dare and Hyde counties’ plans to reopen to visitors on Saturday,” the release said.

Other ferry routes will keep operating on the same schedules that were put in place March 30.

Here is the schedule as of Tuesday, May 12:

  • Currituck-Knotts Island
    Service temporarily suspended.
  • Hatteras-Ocracoke
    From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight.
  • From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
  • Cedar Island-Ocracoke
    From Cedar Island: 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
    From Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Swan Quarter-Ocracoke
    From Swan Quarter: 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
    From Ocracoke: 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach
    From Cherry Branch: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
    From Minnesott Beach: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Bayview-Aurora
    From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.
    From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
  • Southport-Fort Fisher
    Route closed for a ramp replacement project.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

