Ferry service from Hammocks Beach State Park to Bear Island to resume Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)



State officials said regular ferry service will resume this Friday between Hammocks Beach State Park and Bear Island, after the ferry route was stopped in Sept. 2018 when Hurricane Florence damaged the ferry dock.



On Wednesday, N.C. State Parks said ferry service between Hammocks Beach State Park (HBSP) – located at 1572 Hammocks Beach Road, in Swansboro – and Bear Island, will begin on Friday, Aug. 30.



Departures from HBSP will occur every 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Aug. 30-Sept. 2. No ferry service will be offered Sept. 3.

The full ferry schedule for the remaining months of 2019 is available at ncparks.gov/hammocks-beach-state-park.



State Parks officials said, due to Hurricane Florence damage, amenities on Bear Island remain limited. The boardwalk leading from the bathhouse to the beach is closed. The bathhouse is open and the concession stand will be open through Labor Day. No lifeguards will be on duty for the rest of the season.

Beachfront campsites 1-11 and boat-in campsites 12-14 are available for reservations beginning the night of Aug. 30. Group campsites are open for reservations by organized groups only.



Jones Island remains closed; Huggins Island is open. The kayak launch is open for use, and all paddle trails are open. The boat ramp will re-open Aug. 30.

Visitors with questions about the current status of any of HBSP’s facilities may email the park’s office at hammocks.beach@ncparks.gov, or call 910-326-4881.