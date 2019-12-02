Ferry system adjusts schedules as Ocracoke Island reopens

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) – With re-entry restrictions now lifted on Ocracoke Island, the North Carolina Ferry System will be adjusting its Ocracoke-bound schedules to accommodate visitor traffic.

While roads in Ocracoke Village are open and accessible, N.C. 12 north of the village is open only to four-wheel-drive vehicles.

The highway is scheduled to reopen to all traffic within a week.

The ferry schedules to and from Ocracoke starting Monday:

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 6:30 and 10 a.m., 4 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 9 a.m., 1 and 7 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m.

The routes between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke will remain toll-free until N.C. 12 opens to all traffic.

Reservations for these routes are highly recommended and are available by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY.

The schedule for ferries between Ocracoke and Hatteras is as follows:

Hatteras to Ocracoke-Silver Lake: 6 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Silver Lake to Hatteras: 8:45 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Hatteras to Ocracoke-South Dock (4WD ONLY): 6:15 a.m. and 9 a.m., 4:45 p.m., 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-South Dock-Hatteras (4WD ONLY): 4:30 a.m., 7:30 and 10:15 a.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 and 9 p.m.

Once N.C. 12 reopens to all traffic, the Hatteras-Ocracoke Silver Lake route will be discontinued, and the Hatteras-Ocracoke South Dock route will begin on the following schedule:

Hatteras-Ocracoke: 5 a.m., 6, 8, 9 and 11 a.m., 12, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7:30, 9 and 10 p.m., midnight.

Ocracoke-Hatteras: 4:30 a.m., 6:30, 7:30, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:15, 7:30, 8:45 and 10:30 p.m., midnight.

Tolling will resume at the regular rates on routes between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke once N.C. 12 is reopened to all traffic.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.