RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Plans to add a ferry toll to the next North Carolina budget have been nixed.

WNCT’s Abigail Velez spoke with NC Rep. Keith Kidwell and Arapahoe Mayor Ken Heath on Friday. Both confirmed the news.

“Ferry tolls have been defeated yet again,” Kidwell said in a statement on Friday. “The counties, cities and chambers all sent in resolutions against the ferry tolls as did the people. I received hundreds of emails from citizens against the tolls and only one in support.

“This is how our republic is supposed to work. When the people speak the elected officials should listen.”

NC House Bill 259 was brought up as a call for tolls on all ferry routes in the state. That includes the Cherry Branch to Minnesott Beach Ferry which wass at the center of attention in Pamlico County. The toll could have come to as much as $10 one way. Other ferry routes in the area include the Bayview-to-Aurora route.

“I consider it a victory for all of Eastern North Carolina, especially the counties affected,” Heath said. “It would’ve been a pay cut for workers across the ferry.

“I’m grateful to the local and state officials who worked hard from the very beginning to oppose this toll, and I appreciate all the legislators that listened to the concerns of people in the east.”

Heath told Velez he is planning to return to the General Assembly on Aug. 7-8 to thank them for removing the tolls and also to express to them that this can’t come up again next year.

There are seven ferry routes in the state that are currently free to use. The Ocracoke Express has had a fee attached to it since it began service.

The Pamlico County Board of Commissioners met on Monday and drafted a resolution that opposed ferry tolls. It passed unanimously and was taken to the North Carolina General Assembly on Thursday.

Beaufort County commissioners also met earlier this week and drafted their own resolution, voting against the proposed toll.