Ficklen Street to close on Monday as part of Town Creek Culvert construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Ficklen Street will close to traffic beginning Monday, July 13 to allow for continued construction on the Town Creek Culvert stormwater infrastructure project.

The street, which is located between Eighth and Ninth Streets and intersects with Dickinson Avenue, is scheduled to be closed for approximately three months.

Motorists should utilize Ninth Street to access the area.

Currently, the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle remains closed along with Eight Street as part of the Town Creek Culvert project.

The intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle is expected to reopen in August.

For more information on the Town Creek Culvert project, visit tcc.greenvillenc.gov or call (252) 329-4131.