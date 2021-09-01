‘Field of Honor’ helping shine a light on local heroes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As troops return home from Afghanistan and health care workers continue to battle the pandemic across Eastern North Carolina, one local group is honoring them all.

The Greenville Noon Rotary is setting up what is called the ‘Field of Honor.’ The club will transform Town Common with approximately 500 flags, honoring all heroes.

“It’s an organization of professional people that try to do good in the world,” said Steve Callender the President of the Greenville Noon Rotary Club. “The motto of it is Service above self.”

Every year the Greenville Noon Rotary Club works to honor local heroes. What kind of heroes? Well, that is up to you!

“It would be someone whose work and good deeds, character, you admire,” said Callender. “Those people who have given sacrifices, who have continued soldiering on, who have kept on doing what needed to be done, those are the kinds of people that like to see honored on the field of honor.”

Steve Callender, President of Greenville Noon Rotary Club says they welcome anyone to honor heroes in their lives. Whether it be active-duty troops, veterans, healthcare workers, restaurant employees, all are expected to be honored with a flag.

This year’s display will also have a new memorial, honoring those who recently lost their lives while serving overseas.

“We decided that we are going to put thirteen flags out front this year, specifically for those who were recently killed in Afghanistan.”

Callender says it wouldn’t be possible without their sponsors and the people buying the flags, as they help raise the money that the organization pours back into the community.

“One of the things we do in the rotary is we raise money to give it away,” said Callender. “We actually were able to give away $10,000 last year.”

The annual event kicks off on September 10th.

Sponsors of the event include Members of Greenville City Council (not city money), Sound Partners, Bill King, Kittrell and Armstrong, Century 21 TRG, Girl Scouts of Pitt County, ECVC, Columbo Kitchen, Physicians East, CHE Mid Atlantic, Advance Mechanical Heating & Air Conditioning, Web Badger, Morgan Printers, Sound Partners, GUC, Greenville Parks and Recreation.

Click here to purchase a flag to honor a local hero in your life.