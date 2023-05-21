AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The final day of the Kings of Q BBQ Cook-Out and Festival took place on Saturday.

The day started at 8 a.m. with the Hog Jog 5K race. Event coordinators said the weather wasn’t ideal for Day 2 of the festival but they were glad that people still came out to check out the different vendors.

“You know the rain hurt us a little bit (Friday) and we did have a pretty good outpouring this morning,” said Mallory Denham. “We had a jig run with pig suits, which was wonderful and I think next year that will be one of our better activities.”

The two-day event wrapped up with a live performance from Johnny White and the Elite Band.