Final draft of N.C. budget includes funds for new Brody School of Medicine, other local projects

Funding for several major public projects in Pitt and Lenoir counties has been included in the final draft of the North Carolina General Assembly’s 2019-2021 Biennium State Budget.

According to the office of N.C. House District 12 Rep. Chris Humphrey, who represents Pitt and Lenoir counties, the final draft of the budget includes funding for these local projects:

$215 million for Construction of new Brody School of Medicine

$28 million for Research at Brody School of Medicine

Vidant Medical Center Reinstatement

New Investigator position for Pitt County District Attorney

$100,000 for Pitt County Pre-Trial Release

$14 million for State Capital Infrastructure Funding for Lenoir County Public Schools

$11.8 million for State Capital Infrastructure Funding for Lenoir Community College

$2.5 million for Eastern NC Food Commercialization Center

$550,000 for Lenoir County Courthouse Renovations

$150,000 for Lenoir County Public Schools

$53,000 for Lenoir County for Ditch Clean Out Project

Rep. Humphrey said, “I’m happy to see these provisions in the final draft of the budget. These projects are crucial investments in District 12 and their impact will be felt across Eastern North Carolina.”

We are hearing from ECU’s interim chancellor about the potential funds for Brody, he says, “The conference agreement is a historic win for health care in eastern North Carolina. We are extraordinarily grateful to the General Assembly for its $215 million commitment to a new Brody School of Medicine facility that will result in more and better-trained doctors and allow us to live out our mission of excellent primary care education for North Carolina students and a focus on underserved populations, especially in our region. It is a breathtakingly transformative moment. We appreciate the budget negotiators for standing up for ECU.”