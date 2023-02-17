KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The residents of a home in Lenoir County have been ordered to leave after a judge said that the property was a nuisance.

The home, located in the Meadowbrooke community, has been part of numerous instances where the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has had to respond to calls. Search warrants, drug violations and other calls have been responded to by deputies.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks sent a media release about the decision.

=====

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Lenoir County Superior Court Judge Imelda J. Pate signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against the property owner of 615 Darden Drive, Kinston.

This judgment was the final step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the County of Lenoir on behalf of the State of North Carolina and represented by legal counsel Ron Lawrence.

Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“This address has been a problem for years, causing the Meadowbrooke community to live in fear and constantly draining emergency services, law enforcement resources,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “This remedy is a result of an outstanding investigation between Lenoir County officials and members of the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team.”

This property qualified for forfeiture to the Lenoir County School Board based upon Chapter 19. All parties were able to reach a consent judgment that called for the property to be turned over to Joyce Taylor, a responsible family member, allowing the property to remain in this family.

This consent forged an agreement detailing the future intended use of the property, which forbids future nuisance-related activities, restricts it being used as a rental and bans the current occupants indefinitely from ever going upon the property.

All current occupants will be removed from the property no later than March 31.

“I appreciate the cooperation from this family as we worked to solve this problem and reach a successful resolution for all parties involved,” Rogers said. “I also commend the citizens of this community for partnering with law enforcement to ensure the community returns to a peaceful life.”

Scottie Shoaf, the assistant special agent in charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team, said the law provides a solution to problem locations that strain law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the (Lenoir) County Attorney to bring a permanent resolution to this problem and embrace the positive changes this judgment will facilitate in the community,” Shoaf said.