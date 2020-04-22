Final phase of Arlington Boulevard rehabilitation project to begin Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The final phase of the Arlington Boulevard Rehabilitation Project is scheduled to begin this weekend.

Work will begin Friday night on a complete reconstruction of the section of Arlington between Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard.

This construction is scheduled to last into late May, weather permitting.

Each step of this phase has been planned through collaboration between the City of Greenville and the contractor, Fred Smith Company, to have as little impact to the businesses in the area as possible.

The planned schedule for this project is as follows. All dates are weather-dependent.

Friday, April 24 – Step 1: The two eastbound lanes (headed from Evans Street toward Greenville Boulevard) will close to traffic for construction for the duration of the weekend. Eastbound traffic will be detoured during that time. During this weekend detour, access from Arlington Boulevard to businesses with weekend hours will be maintained as much as possible.

Monday, April 27 – Step 2: The inside (left) eastbound lane will reopen, while the outside (right) lane remains closed for continued construction. Eastbound traffic will be able to travel in the inside lane, while the outside lane is scheduled to be reopened by the end of the week.

Friday, May 1 – Step 3: The two westbound lanes (headed from Greenville Boulevard toward Evans Street) will close to traffic for the duration of the weekend. Westbound traffic will be detoured during that time. During this weekend detour, access from Arlington Boulevard to businesses with weekend hours will be maintained as much as possible.

Monday, May 4 – Step 4: The inside lane in each direction, as well as the center turn lane, will close to traffic. Traffic will be maintained in each direction via the outside travel lane, but the work in the center lanes will mean motorists will not be able to make left turns from either side during this time. This step is scheduled to last approximately one week.

Monday, May 11 – Step 5: Once the three inner lanes reopen, the outside westbound lane will close for approximately one week. Westbound traffic will be able to travel in the inside lane during this period.

Monday, May 18 – Step 6: The project will culminate with a final top layer of asphalt and pavement markings. This will be completed under intermittent lane closures. Traffic will not be detoured during this final paving.

Signed detours will be posted to reroute motorists during the two weekend closures onto a route that includes Greenville Boulevard, Red Banks Road, and Evans Street.

A visual representation of that detour is included below, as well as a simplified overview of the steps that will limit traffic movements during the project