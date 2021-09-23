Final preps being made for this weekend’s MCAS Cherry Point Air Show

Charlotte, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on Americans’ travel plans. New data shows that a growing number of travelers are turning to travel insurance to protect their vacation investments and health while traveling.

According to a recent AAA Travel survey, one-third (31%) of U.S. travelers say they are more likely to purchase travel insurance for their trips planned between now and the end of 2022, specifically due to the pandemic.

“Travel insurance is relatively inexpensive for the large amount of peace-of-mind it affords, and that’s more valuable than ever in light of the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Americans have seen how valuable travel insurance can be in protecting their vacation investment and health, and are prioritizing this purchase now more than ever.”

AAA’s travel insurance sales have increased more than double digits year-over-year, as members return to travel and see the value of protecting that investment. Choosing the right policy is important, and increasingly travelers want policies that protect against commonly covered reasons for trip cancellations and interruptions, as well as other travel-related incidents including change fees, delays, or lost/damaged luggage, to name a few.

The AAA Travel survey also found that six in 10 Americans (60%) see the benefit of working with a travel agent to plan their upcoming trips. Travelers’ top benefits of working with a travel advisor reflect the important role they play in today’s more complex travel environment, including: