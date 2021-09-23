Final preps being made for this weekend’s MCAS Cherry Point Air Show

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MCAS CHERRY POINT (WNCT) — We are just two days away from the MCAS Cherry Point Air Show and preparations are still going on for this weekend’s big event.

Vehicle pass required to access MCAS Cherry Point Air Show

MCAS Cherry Point Air Show website

This year’s air show is this Saturday and Sunday and will have a number of military and civilian performances. The show will also have several performances including Aftershock, Jet Truck and an all-veteran jump team.

The US Navy Blue Angels will be the featured performers. The team flew in from Pensacola, Fla. on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV