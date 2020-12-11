Financial and staffing challenges halt operations at Inter-generational Community Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University will no longer function as the principle financial and operational manager for the Inter-generational Community Center, effective January 1, 2021.

“With our current financial situation at ECU, we simply can’t operate the center with only one full-time staff member and properly serve the community as well as it deserves,” said Dr. Dennis McCunney, director of ECU intercultural affairs.

In 2006, ECU joined the City of Greenville and Pitt Community College as partners to work together and coordinate the budgets, staffing, programs and activities in a commitment to serve the West Greenville community.

ECU coordinated external grant funding to support the community programs, but those grants have dwindled significantly in recent years, translating to reduced programs and staffing at the center.

In addition, the long-time IGCC director is retiring, and the program coordinator accepted another position outside of ECU.