Fingerprinting Services resume with new restrictions

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Effective Wednesday, May 20, the Goldsboro Police Department will begin fingerprinting applicants for employers with added restrictions in place to provide a safe environment.

Applicants will be required to make an appointment, wash or sanitize hands upon entering the facility, and wear a face mask.

The officer processing applicants will also wear a mask during the process.

Fingerprinting services will be provided on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment.

The cost is $10, cash only, and picture ID is required.

To make an appointment, call the Goldsboro Police Department’s Community Police Services Division at 919-580-4245.

If you have any questions about fingerprinting or other community policing services contact the Community Police Services Division at 919-580-4238 or 919-580-4252.