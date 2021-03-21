Fire at Boat Works Marina out; cause still under investigation

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire that started Sunday in the attic of the Boat Works Marina is out.

The marina is located at 110 River Road at Washington Park.

Washington and Bunyan Fire Departments responded to a call around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday about smoke and flames coming from the building. According to Stacy Drakeford, director of fire and police services, the fire started in the attic area.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The owner of Boat Works Marina was aware of the fire and was on scene. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.