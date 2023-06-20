BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – A fire that badly damaged a home in the Bath area of Beaufort County is under investigation.

Beaufort County Communications Director Brandon Tester said a fire broke out at 1807 Creek Road in Bath just after 4 p.m. on Monday. Two people inside the home said the fire broke out in the attic of the home.

Crews from Bath, Bunyan, Pinetown and Sidney fire departments, along with Beaufort County

Emergency Services and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire. The second floor of the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Nobody was injured. Officials on Tuesday were still investigating the cause of the fire on Tuesday.