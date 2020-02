NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A fire broke out at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday morning on Charles Street in New Bern.

The New Bern Fire Department is currently on the scene and the fire is under control.

New Bern Fire Department Chief says it took at least an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the home was engulfed in flames.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

Stay with 9OYS for you more updates.