Fire breaks out at Wesley United Methodist Church in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — At least five fire departments responded Tuesday night to a blaze that broke out at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Farmville.

Crews from the fire departments converged at 2979 Wesley Church Rd. just before 9:30 p.m. after a report of fire broke out. WNCT’s Ford Sanders reports smoke was still coming from the building after 10 p.m.

Officials believe the fire broke out in the sanctuary area of the church but were still investigating late Tuesday.

People could be seen taking out Bibles, offering plates and other items from the church in an attempt to salvage them after the fire was put out. A cross and at least a dozen Bibles were not burned, officials said.

Fire at Wesley United Methodist Church (Ford Sanders, WNCT photo)

Fire at Wesley United Methodist Church (Ford Sanders, WNCT photo)

Fire at Wesley United Methodist Church (Ford Sanders, WNCT photo)

Fire at Wesley United Methodist Church (Ford Sanders, WNCT photo)

Fire officials said the investigation would pick up Wednesday morning once the scene was secured.