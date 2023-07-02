WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in an unoccupied building on Main Street in Williamston.

Crew responded to 133 West Main Street around 6:15 a.m. to a report of a fire. Units saw smoke coming from the exterior of the commercial property. Firefighters made entry into the building, finding heavy smoke conditions.

Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks said the fire was located inside and was put out quickly. The cause of the fire was ruled an electrical issue from an overhead light. The business had minimal fire damage however, it did end up with extensive smoke and heat damage.

Crews from Williamston Fire & Rescue & EMS responded along with the Bear Grass Fire Department, Griffins Township Fire Department, Jamesville Fire Department and the Williamston Police Department.