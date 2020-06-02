Fire Chief of Triangle VFD steps down following social media comment

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Chief of the Triangle Volunteer Fire Department decided to step down and take a leave of absence from the department following a comment made on social media.

Steven Jennings served as chief for four years and in his letter, he states, “I would like to publicly apologize for a comment I recently made on social media. During these trying times, rather than helping the situation, I have worsened it. My words have reflected poorly on myself, my department, and the fire service in general.”

Courtesy of Pamlico County Fire Marshal’s Office

Officials said, “The Pamlico County Fire Marshal’s Office supports the decision of the leadership of the Triangle Fire Department with this matter.”