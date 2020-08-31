Fire Department receives new rating after inspection

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Rocky Mount, Rocky Mount Fire Department (RMFD), and North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced the fire department has completed its routine inspection and received an improved rating.

The inspection, conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS).

State law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but twelve of the state’s fire districts.

Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities, and availability of a water source.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Mercer for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Commissioner Causey. “The citizens in Rocky Mount should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

Rocky Mount Fire Department was formerly a Class 2 and has now achieved the highest rating of Class 1. In addition to now being a Public Protection Class (PPC) 1, the department has also maintained International Accreditation status since 2003.

With both of these distinctions, RMFD becomes part of an elite, but small group across the country to do so.

These achievements place the city’s fire department in the top two-tenths of one percent of all fire departments in the United States.

“I am extremely proud of this accomplishment for our department and for the effect it will have on our citizens and business owners,” said Fire Chief Corey Mercer. “Since our last inspection, we have focused on continuous improvement in hopes of becoming a Class 1 department. Our continued focus on the city’s mission of advancing community well-being, safety, and quality of life by delivering excellent municipal services has enabled us to attain this goal. I appreciate the hard work and dedication of our members, as well as the strong contributions of our Communications Center and Water Resources Department that helped improve our score. I would also like to thank our manager and City Council for their continued support of our department and the resources they provide that enable us to protect lives and property through quality and excellence in service.”