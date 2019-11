RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Forget the tricks, Linda McBride of New Bern said she got the treat of a lifetime after she won a $257,594 Cash 5 jackpot on Halloween.

McBride’s good luck started Thursday afternoon when her husband of 35 years stopped at the Handy Mart on South Glenburnie Road in New Bern and bought a Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket.