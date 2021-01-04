Fire destroys Morehead City duplex early Monday morning

Courtesy of the Town of Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Morehead City officials confirmed an early morning fire on Monday destroyed a duplex.

Morehead Fire & EMS responded to a house fire at 4454 B Arendell Street just after 7:15 a.m. Two people live at the duplex but were not home at the time of the fire.

Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived. The 4454 B side of the Duplex is a total loss, the other side received smoke damage.

The Fire Marshall is currently on the scene investigating what cuased the fire.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.