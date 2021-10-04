Fire destroys Washington convenience store

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An early-morning fire destroyed a convenience store in Washington on Monday.

Crews responded around 3:44 a.m. to a fire in the Kwik Mart building on Third Street. When fire crew and others arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in flames. There was smoke, glass and food items all over the parking lot of the store and across the street.

Two firemen with the City of Washington Fire and Rescue were in the back corner of the outside of the building when a wall collapsed. Both were being treated and were expected to be OK, according to Chief Mark Yates.

Kwik Mart fire in Washington (Caroline Bowyer, WNCT photo)

Kwik Mart fire in Washington (Caroline Bowyer, WNCT photo)

Kwik Mart fire in Washington (Caroline Bowyer, WNCT photo)

The SBI and ATF were investigating along with Washington police. The walls of the building were bowing out so investigators were not entering for fear the building would collapse. Piedmont Gas was also called to turn off the gas lines to the building.