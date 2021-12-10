Fire in Duplin County destroys home

LYMAN, N.C. (WNCT) — Firefighters from several locations in Duplin County responded to a house fire that happened Thursday night just south of Beulaville.

The fire happened just after 8 p.m. at a home on Cedar Fork Church Road. It took about two hours before crews from Lyman Volunteer, Beulaville, Chinquapin, Potters Hill and Fountaintown were able to get the fire under control.

Four adults and two children lived in the home. Nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Friday morning.