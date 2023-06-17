GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department and the NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an early-morning fire that broke out in the city.

On Saturday at approximately 12:27 a.m., the Goldsboro Fire Department responded to 410 S. Leslie St. in reference to a fully-involved structure fire. The fire was brought under control after about 20 minutes of fighting it.

Firefighters deemed the fire suspicious and contacted the Goldsboro Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau and the SBI responded to the scene to conduct a joint investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.