Fire, Rescue job opportunities across the East

Greenville Fire-Rescue plan to host a job recruitment fair this Saturday.

The event will take place at Fire Station No. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who attend can even apply for a job at the fair.

There are only three job requirements: you have to be 18 years or older, have a valid drivers license and a high school diploma or GED.

If selected for the job, the new hire will also get paid to go through the 26-week training course.

“[The] Applicant or what the individuals are going to get when they come to the recruitment fair on Saturday is an inside look at what we do,” said Battalion Chief Calvin Horne. “You don’t know exactly what to expect unless you go through it.”

Members of the department also want to encourage more women to apply. They say it is important for them to have a diverse team.

In addition to Greenville, the City of Washington has a fire-EMS position open as well. Also, the hiring process at Kinston Fire and Rescue will begin soon.