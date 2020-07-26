Fire/Rescue team finds bullet holes in station windows

CHINQUAPIN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Chinquapin Volunteer Fire and Rescue team found bullet holes in their station windows after returning from a call Sunday afternoon.

The station posted on Facebook saying it received gunfire sometime within the last 24 hours.

The post went on to say, “It’s a shame that our crews aren’t even safe in our own station.”











Photos courtesy of Chinquapin Volunteer Fire & Rescue Facebook pag

Duplin EMS Medic 3 is also housed inside the station.

No one from either team was hurt.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the issue.

If you have any information that could help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible, call the Chinquapin Volunteer Fire & Rescue team at 910-289-3243, or email at cvfdstation11@yahoo.com.