PANTEGO, N.C. — Firefighters from around the region will participate in a training exercise in Pantego on Saturday,

They will be conducting a water shuttle operation. The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During that time, expect a heavy presence of tanker fire trucks and similar emergency operations vehicles traveling on and around Terra Ceia Road.

The road will remain open to traffic during the exercise. Traffic control measures will be implemented as needed along Terra Ceia Road.