Firefighter dies while responding to call in Wayne County, officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County firefighter died while responding to a fire early Sunday, officials said.

The Thoroughfare Volunteer Fire Department in southwestern Wayne County was responding to a structure fire at 1836 Old Grantham Road in Goldsboro around 3:15 a.m. when the incident happened, according to a news release from Wayne County officials.

“After arriving on scene, the driver of Thoroughfare Engine 2 exited the vehicle and complained of a possible medical emergency,” the news release said.

Joe Jessie Tucker was taken to Wayne UNC Hospital, but later died, officials said.

“Please keep his family and fellow firefighters in your thoughts and prayers,” fire officials said in a news release.

Tucker was selected as the firefighter of the year for the department in 2018.

Tucker, a safety officer, served as a volunteer firefighter with the Thoroughfare Fire Department since 2004.

The North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation have been contacted to assist the family, according to the county news release.

Funeral services are pending.