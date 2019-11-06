Firefighters respond to active fire at Morehead City vacant home

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Firefighters are currently working on an active fire scene at a vacant home in Morehead City.

According to Morehead City Fire-EMS, the fire was reported on 1400 Bay Street.

The call came in around 10:23 a.m.

The 1400 block is currently closed to traffic.

Fire is in the crawl space and is currently unsafe for firefighters to enter, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Strong winds out of the north caused firefighters to take aggressive measures to stop the fire from spreading.

The house has been looked in the past for demolition.

It is unclear how the fire started.

