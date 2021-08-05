Firehouse Subs to host bottled water drive for first responders

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This Saturday, Firehouse Subs will hold its annual H2O For Heroes event. They are asking for the public’s help ahead of time.

H2O for Heroes is a nationwide bottled water drive that tries to give first responders the things they need to support the community’s most vulnerable.

Guests who bring a 24-pack of bottled water to their local Firehouse Subs on Saturday (August 7) will receive a free medium sub of their choice.

Check out this link to find a location to donate near you.