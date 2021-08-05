Firehouse Subs to host bottled water drive for first responders

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This Saturday, Firehouse Subs will hold its annual H2O For Heroes event. They are asking for the public’s help ahead of time. 

H2O for Heroes is a nationwide bottled water drive that tries to give first responders the things they need to support the community’s most vulnerable. 

Guests who bring a 24-pack of bottled water to their local Firehouse Subs on Saturday (August 7) will receive a free medium sub of their choice. 

Check out this link to find a location to donate near you. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV