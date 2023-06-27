GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Fourth of July holiday is officially one week away. What’s more American than fireworks?

Firework stands are popping up in local grocery store and Walmart parking lots. They have something for the whole family from fountains to sparklers, firecrackers, old glories and so much more. Those interested in buying them should get some soon while they still have them in stock.

“I would say the week coming into the Fourth of July, we go from like $1,000 a day to nine or $10,000 a day in sales. This week it really changes and then everyone starts scrambling to find the fireworks for the Fourth of July,” said TNT Fireworks tent employee Bryant Smith.

Most of the tents around say they’ll be open every day until the Fourth, which is next Tuesday.