AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ayden Chamber of Commerce kicked off its first-ever Color Bomb Business Fun Run Saturday morning.

Over 40 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages were “bombed” with colorful, vibrant chalk during a three-mile 5K race through the downtown area. Members of the Chamber of Commerce say this event was a chance for the Ayden community to connect with each other.

“We had the run to just bring people into our beautiful community to get people to know our chamber of commerce a little better, and to just have some good old-fashioned fun,” said Gwendy Yitznisky, president of the Ayden Chamber of Commerce.

Officials with the chamber said because this year’s event went so well, they’re considering holding it again next year.